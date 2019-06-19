Struggling Sanchez ends goal drought as Chile rout Japan

SAO PAULO • In many ways, Chile's slide down the world rankings mirrors Alexis Sanchez's decline.

Just two years ago, La Roja were ensconced in the top 10 after lifting two successive Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.

Spearheaded by Sanchez's attacking prowess, they were the national team's first trophies, leading many to tip their "Golden Generation" to build on those successes by going one better than their best finish at the World Cup, third in 1962.

However, Chile failed to qualify for last year's tournament in Russia after a 3-0 away defeat by Brazil in October 2017, prompting the firing of then coach Juan Antonio Pizzi .

Since then, their form has been patchy, not unlike Sanchez's for Manchester United, drawing against the United States last year and losing to Costa Rica in 2017.

Going into this year's Copa America event, the defending champions had been largely written off as an ageing side after playing no competitive fixtures since their ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign as they dropped to world No. 16.

But on Monday, the team's veterans, most notably Sanchez, showed there was still life in their older legs, thumping tournament guests Japan 4-0 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The forward, Chile's all-time top scorer, netted for the first time in five months with a diving header and he was delighted after racking up his 42nd international strike.

Admitting that he had endured one of the worst periods of his career recently, the 30-year-old Sanchez said: "For six weeks, I felt worse than I ever have before.

"I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled, but in the second half, I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement."

Fellow attacker Eduardo Vargas, 29, also continued his remarkable consistency for Chile with his 37th and 38th goals, which saw him replace Marcelo Salas as their second-highest scorer.

Midfielder Erick Pulgar opened the floodgates with his debut strike and afterwards, Sanchez felt the team were now on the right track.

He added: "We have improved as a team since 2015 in defending and getting on the attack quickly.

"We've won a very difficult game and now, we have to think about our next one."

Chile meet Ecuador on Friday, while Japan face Uruguay tomorrow.

REUTERS

BRAZIL V VENEZUELA

StarHub Ch201, 8.15am