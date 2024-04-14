Struggling Burnley held by Brighton after horror own goal

BURNLEY, England - An embarrassing own-goal by goalkeeper Arijanet Muric dented Burnley's Premier League survival hopes as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley remained 19th in the standings with 20 points from 33 matches and Brighton are 10th.

Substitute Josh Brownhill put the home side ahead in the 74th minute when he intercepted Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba's back-pass and fired past the keeper with a left-footed shot.

Burnley's joy was short-lived, however, as Sander Berge's back pass to Muric went under his boot and rolled into the net five minutes later.

Burnley were much the better side in the first half and had several chances to take the lead.

Jacob Bruun Larsen wasted a golden opportunity in the 18th minute, firing just wide, and on the stroke of halftime David Datro Fofana failed to connect with Wilson Odobert's inviting cross.

It was a disappointing result for Burnley, whose manager Vincent Kompany was serving a two-match touchline ban after being charged with misconduct following his protests in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea. REUTERS