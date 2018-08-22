Strong teams in S. Korea's way: Son

JAKARTA • Son Heung-min, in his bid for the Asian Games football gold medal that could save his career from being derailed by military service, has warned his South Korean team-mates that they face a tough run to the final after failing to top their group.

His volleyed winner against Kyrgyzstan fired the champions into tomorrow's round-of-16 clash with fellow heavyweights Iran, the tournament's top-ranked team.

Nothing less than gold will be enough to exempt him from the call-up, and he feels Iran will punish any profligacy in front of goal.

"The Iran team are very strong. We need to prepare very well," said the forward who plys his trade with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

"We know what we need to improve on for the next game."

South Korea coach Kim Hak-bum echoed Son's thoughts, describing Iran as "quite powerful".

Victory would likely earn them a meeting with a highly rated Uzbekistan side in the quarter-finals. The Central Asian side last won the gold in 1994, but can boast a promising young crop of players who won all their group games without conceding a single goal.

"Iran and another strong team, Uzbekistan, could both be the champions. We all have the chance to get the gold medal," Son added.

He is playing at the Games after being granted special permission by Spurs, with whom he signed a new five-year contract last month, and he apologised to his club-mates for being away.

Said the 26-year-old: "Of course I'm still very sorry. I always follow Tottenham. I was very happy because Lucas (Moura) scored his first Premier League goal for us (against Fulham), and Harry (Kane) scored in August.

"I'm following wherever I go. When they play Manchester United (on Monday), I will support them."

Brazil winger Moura has seized his opportunity to impress in the starting XI in Son's absence.

Son said: "You know, it doesn't matter who plays. I will be ready when I get back to Tottenham.

"We have a lot of good players. This makes our team stronger and stronger."

