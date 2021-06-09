Striker pains for Spain

MADRID • Goodbye to "tiki-taka" - Spain are no longer the most feared possessive and fast-passing side in Europe who swept the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, with a World Cup in between.

A new generation is now tasked with restoring their former glory after the Spaniards failed to even make the quarter-finals in their past three major tournaments.

But coach Luis Enrique is looking forward rather than to the past for inspiration as he controversially left out Sergio Ramos, 35, due to his fitness problems. And for the first time, Spain are without a Real Madrid player in their ranks at such a big competition.

Instead there is a crop of key players plying their trade abroad. Manchester City's Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Germany in the Nations League in November, while his club team-mate Aymeric Laporte has switched his allegiance from France.

Crucially, youth is what Enrique is putting his faith in as he tries to rejuvenate his squad and new faces can be expected when Spain take on Sweden (Monday), Poland (June 19) and Slovakia (June 23) in Group E - all in Seville.

The La Roja boss believes that the attacking players he has chosen - Torres, 21, RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, 23, Barcelona's Pedri Gonzalez, 18, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, 25 - can do the job.

"There have been some young players who have surprised us," the 51-year-old said.

"We still have the potential to grow a lot more. I don't know what will happen, yet I don't deny that we are favourites (in the group), but not because of what we have done, but for the achievements of those who came before us. But I am not afraid of this (new) challenge."

However, questions remain over who should play as the main striker. There has been criticism from fans regarding Alvaro Morata, whom Enrique is likely to pick ahead of Gerard Moreno.

The Spaniards have been without a top striker since David Villa and Fernando Torres retired and, despite Morata's 19 goals in 40 appearances for Spain, he has yet to excel at a major tournament.

The Juventus player was even booed by his home crowd after missing a number of chances in last week's 0-0 friendly draw with Portugal in Madrid.

KEY MATCH

SPAIN V SWEDEN June 15, 3am SGT (Estadio La Cartuja, Seville)

Moreno has scored 30 goals for Villarreal en route to helping them win the Europa League this season, but he is also relatively untested on the big stage at the age of 29.

The same can be said for Mikel Oyarzabal, who helped Real Sociedad win the Copa del Rey title.

There are also concerns about who can step up in the absence of Ramos. With 180 caps, he is a natural leader for Spain and also an effective penalty taker.

Enrique has experimented with City's Eric Garcia and Villarreal's Pau Torres, while Laporte's inclusion is certainly a huge boost.

Despite the doubts, Enrique has said that it was his duty to raise the expectations of his own players.

Midfielder Rodri admitted last week that Spain were no longer favourites to win major tournaments, but Enrique insisted: "I have to make the players believe it.

"I have to convince them, but I'm convinced we're going to be very tough to beat. I could be wrong, but I believe we're among the six or seven favourites to win it."

His team will likely face the toughest challenge in Sweden, who are without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic but boast a new generation of strikers looking to fill the 39-year-old's shoes.

Alexander Isak scored 17 goals for Sociedad this season, while Jordan Larsson, son of former Celtic, Manchester United and Barcelona striker Henrik, is in the squad after an impressive campaign with Spartak Moscow.

Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski could add an extra creative spark to the side who reached the World Cup quarter-finals three years ago, but elsewhere Janne Andersson will be reliant on an ageing core of Robin Olsen, Andreas Granqvist, Mikael Lustig, Sebastian Larsson and Emil Forsberg despite concern over their form and fitness.

Quarter-finalists in France five years ago, Poland's fortunes again rely heavily on the goals of Robert Lewandowski.

They head into the tournament under new management with the much-travelled Paulo Sousa replacing Jerzy Brzeczek, who was sacked after losing to Italy and the Netherlands in the Nations League, in January.

Midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Mateusz Klich starred for Napoli and Leeds respectively this season, and will have the task of ensuring Lewandowski gets the service he has become accustomed to as a Bayern Munich player.

Slovakia made it out of the group at their first appearance at a European Championship in 2016, but will need to do better to match that achievement this time.

Captain Marek Hamsik is no longer the force he was in his prime at Napoli and is now playing for IFK Gothenburg in Sweden.

A 2-1 win over Russia in World Cup qualifying in March shows the Slovaks are capable in a one-off game, but that shock result followed draws with lowly Cyprus and Malta.

(From left) Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Alexander Isak and Marekh Hamsik PHOTOS: REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Spain

COACH Luis Enrique PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 10 BEST RESULT Winners (1964, 2008, 2012) EURO 2016 Last 16

WHAT THEY SAY I have grown up seeing a striker donning this No. 7 jersey with the national team (Raul Gonzalez), which motivates me a lot. I hope this could be my tournament. ALVARO MORATA, Spain striker

KEY MAN: FERRAN TORRES

The Manchester City forward, 21, had a bright debut season for the Premier League champions, with 13 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Poland

COACH Paulo Sousa PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 3 BEST RESULT Q-finals (2016) EURO 2016 Q-finals

WHAT THEY SAY The absolutely basic element of our game in the attack must be to feed (Robert) Lewandowski and the other attackers. We cannot afford to waste this potential. PAULO SOUSA, Poland coach

KEY MAN: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

With the most caps (118) and goals (66), the 32-year-old Bayern Munich striker is considered his nation's greatest player and the fulcrum of this team.

Sweden

COACH Janne Andersson PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 6 BEST RESULT Third (1992) EURO 2016 Group stage

WHAT THEY SAY It is clear that we must reach our absolute top level to win and we want to do that. ALEXANDER ISAK, Sweden striker

KEY MAN: ALEXANDER ISAK

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured, Sweden will look to Isak to lead the line. The 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals for La Liga side Real Sociedad, who claimed a Europa League berth.

Slovakia

COACH Stefan Tarkovic PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 1 BEST RESULT Last 16 (2016) EURO 2016 Last 16

WHAT THEY SAY I think this is the best team we have, considering the current situation and our opponents. STEFAN TARKOVIC, Slovakia coach

KEY MAN: MAREK HAMSIK

The midfielder with one of the most recognisable mohawks in the sport, the 33-year-old Hamsik is Slovakia's most-capped player with 126 appearances and he will be leading his side at Euro 2020.