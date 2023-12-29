Strict on the field and selfless off it; former Singapore referee S. K. Kennedy dies aged 59

SINGAPORE – It is not often that a referee gets a thunderous applause of approval from a crowd but on Oct 15, 2002, former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Fifa referee S. K. Kennedy garnered the adulation and applause of the football fraternity and 3,000 fans at the Singapore Expo.

It was the annual S-League (now known as Singapore Premier League) awards and Kennedy had just won the Referee of the Year gong for the second time in his career.

At a time when referees here received small allowances, Kennedy, who was also a secondary school teacher, surprised the crowd when he declared that he would donate his $5,000 cash reward plus an additional $2,800 worth of match allowances for the season, to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The community project supports children from low-income families.

The act of generosity then, represented the kind-hearted and selfless nature of who he was, said former colleagues and students who paid tribute to Kennedy, who died on Dec 26 at the age of 59. The cause of his death was not made public.

In its post on social media, FAS paid tribute: “While he adopted a no-nonsense approach on the field, Kennedy had a softer demeanour off the pitch and was passionate about caring for the needy in the community.”

Kennedy – who was easily recognised due to an uneven skin tone on his face and body which was caused by a pigmentation issue – was known to be stern official.

R. Vengadasalam, the former long-time general manager of now-defunct local club Woodlands Wellington, said: “He was one of the fittest referees at that time but what he really stood out for was how strict he was. Off the pitch, he was a nice person you could speak to but on it, he was very much a no-nonsense figure.“

Kennedy started off as a Class 3 referee in 1986 before earning his spurs as a Fifa referee in 1994. He officiated in the S.League and represented Singapore in international tournaments in the mid 1990s till the end of 2005.

Off it, he was a dedicated Principles of Accounts teacher at Loyang Secondary School, where he was also a football coach.

Mohd Azman got to know Kennedy in the early 1990s when they were teammates at the Ministry of Education’s team that competed in the Singapore Government Services Football League. They would later become colleagues at Loyang.