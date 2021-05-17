Streaming becoming mainstream

Come next month, Nicholas Tan will be embarking on a new experience when it comes to watching football. The 27-year-old, who works in the finance industry, recently gave up his cable TV subscription with one of the telcos and will be signing up to watch the 2020 European Championship via on-demand streaming service LiveNow.

He explained that he decided to do this due to the ease with which he could watch the matches. Said Tan: "Gone are the days in which I would watch every match at home on my TV screen. With the app, I will still be able to watch the match wherever I am and I even have the luxury of going over to my friend's place for big matches and just use the app to cast it onto his TV.