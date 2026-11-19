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Nov 18 - Racing Strasbourg have named Vitor Matos as their new coach, the Ligue 1 side said on Wednesday, replacing Hugo Oliveira.

• Matos joins Strasbourg from Swansea City, where he had been manager since November 2025. He led a turnaround of the Welsh club, taking them from 20th in England's second-tier Championship to an 11th-place finish last season

• Matos previously served as an elite development coach with Liverpool

• Strasbourg announced earlier on Wednesday that they had parted ways with coach Hugo Oliveira after just four months in charge REUTERS