Stones makes amends as England cement top spot

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate refused to be overly concerned with his side's shaky defence, after John Stones bounced back from his howler against Poland on Wednesday that almost cost them their perfect record in World Cup qualifying.

Centre-back Stones, who made a number of high-profile errors for Manchester City last season, has enjoyed a largely flawless campaign but a lapse of concentration in the second half allowed Poland's Jakub Moder to steal the ball and smash home an equaliser to Harry Kane's opener at Wembley.

In the end, it proved inconsequential as Stones headed down for Harry Maguire to score the late winner in the 2-1 win, England's third straight victory in Group I which saw them retain top spot.

"In the last 14 matches we've kept 10 clean sheets and before this match we'd conceded two penalties, one direct free kick and a shot from outside the box," Southgate told talkSport, after his team almost dropped points against an under-strength Poland side missing Best Fifa Men's Player Robert Lewandowski and harbouring little attacking ambition.

"We've done well in eliminating errors in our build-up and unfortunately that's where the goal came from tonight."

Individual errors have cost Southgate's men dearly before - at the 2018 World Cup and at the 2019 Nations League, where England were eliminated by the Netherlands in the semi-finals when Stones committed a similar mistake.

Southgate has tried to address worries in defence. At the World Cup in Russia, he opted for a 3-5-2 system before using a 3-4-2-1 formation in a number of matches since. He has also shown his determination to employ two holding midfielders to protect his backline.

Kalvin Phillips, who played more minutes than any other outfield player for England in the triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland, was one of the biggest winners in the squad as he boosted his hopes of going to the European Championship. West Ham's Declan Rice - the other half of the double pivot - also cemented his chances following a second Man of the Match award in a row.

As the England boss prepares to select his Euro 2020 squad next month, Stones will find out if he will pay the price for the first goal Nick Pope conceded in seven England appearances.

"We have of course got some players... who are out at the moment who are going to come into the reckoning," Southgate said of picking his 23-man squad. "Unfortunately, we're likely to lose some others... I think that's going to be the reality. There's a lot for us to think through... but we're pretty much where we knew we were."

REUTERS