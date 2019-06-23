Stirring start pays off for Stags

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Tampines Rovers 3

Brunei DPMM 1

Tampines Rovers condemned Brunei DPMM to their first defeat, in the 12th match of this Singapore Premier League season, with an imperious 3-1 victory at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The Stags kept the leaders quiet for most of the game in avenging their 2-1 loss in April.

Coach Gavin Lee said: "When we looked back on our games, we tend to have a cautious start. But today we said 'let's go for it'.

"We've watched them over many games and there were things that we could capitalise on.

"We've worked very hard in training and, to go out there and execute the concepts that have taken time to grasp, we are very pleased."

After carving out a few chances, Tampines finally led in the 26th minute through Ryutaro Megumi, who cut in from the wing and drilled the ball into the bottom-left corner.

But, in the next minute, they were undone by sloppy defending which gave Razimie Ramli a tap-in.

The hosts endured a nervy stretch before regaining the lead through Jordan Webb, who latched onto Taufik Suparno's through ball in the 40th minute before smashing it home. The win was sealed in the 70th minute, when Megumi outmuscled Hazwan Hamzah and poked the ball home.

Tampines moved to third on 20 points, behind DPMM (27) and champions Albirex Niigata (24), and are a point ahead of Hougang United, who have a game in hand.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock admitted that Tampines were the better side, but hopes that his players will bounce back against Balestier Khalsa on Friday.

The Englishman said: "They dominated from start to finish, no surprises. Got to give them lots of credit. We were very poor today.

"Now is our proper test and we have to bounce back."