LONDON • Despite eight major trophies in six years under Pep Guardiola, winning never gets old for the Manchester City manager.

Particularly when it is over their crosstown rivals and in such a resounding manner.

Guardiola said his team's display in Sunday's 4-1 Premier League derby victory over United, now 22 points behind City, showed they remain as hungry as ever for success.

"I said many times the biggest form of success for a manager is that after winning three Premier Leagues in the last four years we still run like we run and we are still there to win again," the Catalan said after a dominating display capped by a brace each from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

"You can get confused and think like maybe you are what you are not. Still, we are humble enough to do it again and again and be up there. After these guys have been there many years."

After doing the league double over United, City now have a six-point cushion over second-placed Liverpool (63) but Jurgen Klopp's men have a game in hand.

Both sides are due to meet next month in what is shaping up to be a likely title decider.

Recalling how Liverpool pushed City all the way in 2018-19, losing out by just one point, before romping home the following season, Guardiola said: "We have the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my career as a manager.

"Fighting with them and being with them for trophies and titles, it is the biggest achievement I have done in my career."

City utterly dominated the second half of the game at the Etihad, after going in 2-1 up at the interval, with their passing and movement too much for Ralf Rangnick's side, who scored via Jadon Sancho.

"The second half much better. We cannot forget United in the last eight games without defeat. The second half was one of the highest levels we have played at in years," Guardiola said.

"I am so demanding but I know my limits and I know the players' limits and second half, in all terms, the display was everything.

"We felt from the first minute of the second half, we had the game in hand."

While City are in a two-horse race with Liverpool to land their fourth league title in five years, United are facing the prospect of another trophy-less season dating back to 2017.

They are already out of all the domestic cups, their participation in this season's Champions League is on tenterhooks - Atletico Madrid travel to Old Trafford next week after a 1-1 first-leg, last-16 draw - and are flagging in the top-four race.

United trail fourth-placed Arsenal (48) by a point but the Gunners have three games in hand.

This was Rangnick's first big test since taking charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis - he had yet to take on a "Big Six" side - and he failed it miserably.

Acknowledging the gulf in standards, the German said: "It is a difficult game that shows we have a long way to go to close that gap."

But despite the obvious difference in quality, pundits and former United icons Gary Neville and Roy Keane both felt the lack of fight was inexcusable and a clear-out in the summer was necessary.

"The dressing room isn't broken but it isn't far off. The evidence is there. You find out what it's like when the going gets tough and a lot of them went missing," Neville added.

