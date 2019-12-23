Still 'possible to catch' Reds

LONDON • If any team have a chance of stopping Liverpool from marching to their first top-flight English league title in 30 years, it looks to be Manchester City rather than Leicester.

The Premier League champions gave a timely reminder of their qualities by coming from a goal down to beat the Foxes 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, in a match between the teams who are closest to the runaway leaders in the standings.

Second-place Leicester are still 10 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, but are now just one point ahead of City in third.

On this evidence, Pep Guardiola's men can still pounce in the unlikely event that the Reds slip up.

City conceded against the run of play - Jamie Vardy finishing off the counter-attack for a league-leading 17th goal of the season - but played some breathtaking football to hand the visitors their first league loss in 10 games dating back to Oct 5.

Calling the chastening defeat a "humbling" experience, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Tonight is a good lesson for us of the work we still need to do to get to the level City are at.

"Their quality, intensity, we certainly have no complaints about the result. Second half, we were more like ourselves, but it still showed with this young group, there is a long way for them to go.

"To be ahead of City at this stage of the season shows you how well we've done."

Riyad Mahrez, who was a constant danger against his former club, equalised with a deflected shot before goals by Ilkay Gundogan - from the penalty spot - and Gabriel Jesus gave Guardiola renewed hope his team can still somehow close the gap to Liverpool.

250 Man City have won 250 EPL games in the 2010s, becoming just the second side to win that many in a decade after Man United won 255 in the 2000s.

The City manager said: "When we lose, it is a disaster and impossible, when we win, it is possible to catch (Liverpool). If we play like we did tonight, we can compete with everyone.

"We made an incredible performance with the ball and without the ball... we were always at a high, high level.

"Thank you so much to the players for following me. We try and convince the players this is the team we want to be.

"In two seasons before, we played a lot of games the way we did today. Hopefully in the future, we can continue in this level."

Kevin de Bruyne was the outstanding player. He set up Jesus' goal with a driving run.

His 13th assist of the season made him the first player to register double figures before Christmas in a single Premier League campaign since Mesut Ozil had 15 assists for Arsenal in the 2015-16 term.

Both managers were effusive in their praise for the Belgium midfielder. "Kevin was incredible tonight - he won the game for us," Guardiola said. "He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player."

Rodgers agreed, saying: "You see de Bruyne tonight and the level he is at, it's a world-class level."

But while City have answered some doubts about their stomach for the league after four defeats in 18 games, Guardiola also acknowledged it is Liverpool's title to lose.

"We have nearly as many points as Real Madrid and Barcelona," the Spaniard added. "Our problem is there is a team that has 16 wins and one draw from 17 games. Hats off to them."

