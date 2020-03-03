Still 'a long way to go' for Real

MADRID • If Real Madrid go on to clinch their first Spanish La Liga title since the 2016-17 season, they will look back on Sunday as the pivotal moment.

Not only did they claim home bragging rights in the Clasico for the first time since 2014 after beating Barcelona 2-0, thanks to late strikes from Vinicius Jr and substitute Mariano Diaz, the hosts did so without ever being at their best.

Barca were also not any better, with both teams going into the clash in subdued form following disappointing results in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Real, in particular, were under pressure after their 2-1 home loss to Manchester City and had won just one of their last five games.

Yet Barca did not show the attacking intent one would expect from a side that had won their last four league meetings at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That played into the hands of the hosts. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also excellent with several fine saves.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann were poor and not on the same wavelength as the former's struggles on the road continued.

The Barca captain has scored only three away league goals this term, with his last coming on Dec 1.

His failure to get up to speed was to the delight of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was spotted cheering on his former team in the executive box, as well as Real coach Zinedine Zidane as his team overtook Quique Setien's side (55 points) to lead La Liga by a point. Real crucially have the better head-to-head record (December's game at the Nou Camp ended 0-0) in the event that both sides finish level.

On the win that takes them to 56 points with 12 league games left, Zidane said: "We deserve our victory for everything we did, in attack and defence. But this win also doesn't change anything.

"We have a long way to go and we have to continue. We've got three important points, but we'll have more difficult games and we will be criticised again."

The Catalan giants could only bemoan Messi, Arthur Melo and Griezmann's failure to capitalise on opportunities before the break as Real upped the tempo after the interval.

Gerard Pique, who saw Vinicius open the scoring after the forward's shot deflected off him, said after his 38th Clasico appearance: "We controlled the game in the first half, which was the worst I have seen Madrid play in all the years I have played at the Bernabeu.

"We had a chance to make a real statement and if we had taken our chances, they would have had a mountain to climb.

"They come out of this game feeling very strong while we feel down, but we are not out, there is still time for us to win the league."

But Real skipper Sergio Ramos hit back at Pique's comments, saying: "I would sign now to win every Clasico if it meant playing as badly in the first half as he thinks we played.

"This was a unique opportunity to put our own fate in our own hands for the rest of the season, against a brilliant side but with our fans on our side.

"We were relentless in the second half and once we got the (first) goal, we made sure we didn't sit back, we set out to kill the game off. We wanted to win and now we want to make it count by winning the title."

