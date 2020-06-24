Stiff rules await fans if they are to return to games

MADRID • The return of football fans to stadiums in Spain will be subject to strict limitations, with supporters having to register in advance, take turns at attending games and have their temperature taken on arrival, according to guidelines issued to clubs by La Liga.

The document, seen by AFP, outlines the need for fans to register with their contact details if they wish to attend matches, as Spanish football tries to find a way to bring back crowds in limited numbers following the coronavirus shutdown.

All games have been played behind closed doors since the season resumed earlier this month.

Clubs will then be allowed to choose which supporters are allowed in. On match days, spectators will have to arrive at the stadium in pre-allocated time slots but will be turned away if their temperature reading is over 37.5 deg C.

Inside grounds, fans will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and exit one row at a time at the end of the match.

Catering facilities will remain closed but fans will be given two bottles of water on their way to the stands.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has on several occasions expressed hope that a limited number of fans could be allowed to attend games before the delayed Spanish season ends on July 19. However, the decision rests with the government.

"In 10 or 15 days, we will have an agreement with the government about bringing fans back to stadiums. Obviously it won't be the whole stadium, and if we could fill 10 per cent or 15 per cent of stadiums for the end of the season in some grounds, then we would be very happy," he said on June 11.

The final decision on the matter lies in the hands of Spain's National Sports Council (CSD), which must first consult the country's Health Ministry and different autonomous governments.

Spain has been among Europe's hardest-hit nations in the pandemic, suffering more than 28,000 Covid-19 related deaths and registering nearly 300,000 cases.

However, on Sunday, it lifted a slew of restrictions in place since a strict lockdown was imposed in March. Nevertheless, people still have to wear masks in enclosed spaces and maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres, while access to public spaces like beaches and restaurants remains limited.

