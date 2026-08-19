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This is believed to be his first public appearance in Singapore, having missed Liverpool’s previous trips here in 2001, 2009 and 2011.

SINGAPORE – Liverpool fans, Captain Fantastic is coming to town – and you could get a chance to meet him.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard will be visiting Singapore in October as part of KrisFlyer Experiences’ Beyond the Pitch event in what is believed to be his first public appearance here .

The former midfielder, 46, will be part of a football clinic alongside coaches from the Football Association of Singapore on Oct 4, before taking part in a gala dinner on the same day.

The clinic will begin at 3pm at the Equarius Hotel Lawn in Resorts World Sentosa. Participants will also get to snap a photo with Gerrard, get his autograph and attend a Q&A session.

Limited slots are available and the clinic costs 35,000 miles per participant, who must be aged six and above.

KrisFlyer members can also attend a dinner with the former England star at 7pm on Oct 4.

The gala dinner begins with a 20-minute meet-and-greet session followed by a four-course meal at the Equarius Hotel Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa.

This experience costs 48,000 miles per person and participants must be aged six years and above.

Redemptions for the KrisFlyer Experiences events open at 10am on Aug 21 on the KrisFlyer Experiences website.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore Airlines and the FAS for more information.

Gerrard, who played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015, last visited Singapore in 2001 when the Reds played a pre-season friendly at the old National Stadium.

While Liverpool have visited Singapore several times since 2001, Gerrard, who played for the Merseysiders from 1998 to 2015, was not involved in any of those trips.



He missed the Reds’ pre-season friendly in 2001 at the old National Stadium through injury, and was also missing from the Liverpool squad that returned in 2009 for another game, or the one that swung by in 2011 for an open training session.

Earlier in August, the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager was announced to be part of an AllStar Legends friendly to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3.

The match will pit an AllStar Premier League Legends team – which includes Gerrard, Michael Owen and Ryan Giggs – against the AllStar World Legends featuring Italian 2006 World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero.