Sterling stars in City's rout of Saints

Raheem Sterling scoring Manchester City's fourth goal on the stroke of half-time in their 6-1 rout of Southampton at the Etihad Stadium yesterday. The England international added another in the 67th minute as Pep Guardiola's men moved back to the top of the Premier League table in style. An own goal from Wesley Hoedt gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead, with strikes from David Silva (12th) and Sergio Aguero (18th) widening the margin before Danny Ings pulled one back for the visitors with a penalty in the 30th minute. But Sterling's brace ended any hopes of a comeback from the Saints. And during added time in the second half, Leroy Sane netted a sixth. With the win, City are on 29 points, two clear of Liverpool. The result of the late match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace was not available at press time.