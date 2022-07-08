Sterling, Blues agree terms: reports

LONDON • Chelsea are closing on the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Sky Sports on Wednesday reported that the England forward's move to Stamford Bridge is "imminent" although a fee has yet to be agreed between the clubs.

Sterling is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad, but City are expected to hold out for a fee in the region of £45 million (S$75 million). This would be the same amount the club received from Arsenal earlier this week for Gabriel Jesus, who also had a year left on his City deal.

Since joining City from Liverpool in 2015, the 27-year-old has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies.

A key player in the early years of Pep Guardiola's reign, Sterling has scored 131 goals in 337 appearances for the English champions and 120 of them have been under the Catalan.

Only City great Sergio Aguero (124) has scored more goals for Guardiola and Sterling has played more games (292) for the former Barcelona boss than anybody else.

However, his place as a regular starter has come increasingly under threat - he started only 23 Premier League games last season.

It was telling that he did not start either leg of City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid nor the final Premier League game of the season versus Aston Villa.

Despite letting Jesus go with Sterling set to follow him out of the exit door, City are still stacked with attacking options.

They have already brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, and there is expectation at the club that Jack Grealish, who signed for a Premier League-record £100 million fee last season, will get better after a year of settling in.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez will also compete for starting places up front.

Having sealed a £42 million move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, City are reportedly next eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella to fill their left-back spot, although the Seagulls are playing hardball by demanding £50 million for the Spain international.

Chelsea are in the market for goalscorers, after letting record signing Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on loan just a year after splashing a club-record £97 million on the Belgium striker.

New chairman Boehly has thrust himself to the fore of transfer negotiations, with the American also acting as interim sporting director after the regime change radically altered the club hierarchy.

The Blues are also keen on unsettled Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portugal captain reportedly open to a move to London, according to ESPN.

