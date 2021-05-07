Sterling again subject of racial abuse

LONDON • Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after English football's four-day social media boycott campaign came to an end.

The incidents occurred after City's Champions League semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday to reach their first European Cup final.

A spokesman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said on Wednesday the tech giant had removed the comment and taken action against the account responsible.

"The racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram," a statement read.

"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse."

Two City supporters were banned from football matches for five years in January last year for racially abusing Sterling.

The Football Association has called on the British government to introduce legislation to compel social media companies to do more to eradicate online abuse.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Fred, and Anthony Martial; Chelsea's Reece James; and Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have been some of the high-profile black footballers targeted this season.

Uproar is also growing over the abuse directed at top athletes elsewhere.

Japanese National Basketball Association (NBA) rising star Rui Hachimura, who is half-black and half-Japanese, has revealed it is a daily occurrence for him.

The Washington Wizards forward made the comment after his younger brother Aren - a basketball player at a Japanese university - said he had received a direct message in Japanese that used a racist insult and told him to "die".

"I receive this kind of thing almost every day," Rui added.

Instagram recently announced a tool to enable users to automatically filter out abusive messages from those they do not follow on the platform.

