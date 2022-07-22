Stay cool and sail on, urges Hariss

All of a sudden, Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors' rudders are sputtering.

Last week, the defending champions dropped points in consecutive league matches for the first time this season after being held 1-1 by Geylang International. They had also drawn 1-1 with Hougang United a week earlier.

With 12 games to go, skipper Hariss Harun hopes his side can get back to winning ways against Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday.

His rallying call to his teammates is simple - do not panic.

Despite their recent blip, the Sailors remain five points clear of second-placed Albirex Niigata, who have a game in hand.

Hariss told The Straits Times: "It's quite normal and it's one of those periods in a season you tend to go through.

"It's part and parcel of competing at the top and people expect us to win (most games).

"We are calm but, at the same time, we know we have to stop the blip. And the good thing in football is you always have the next match to make it right."

Indeed, the Sailors seem unflustered. Quite the opposite, in fact.

After a training session at Jalan Besar yesterday morning, forward Gabriel Quak and midfielder Saifullah Akbar dumped a cooler of ice water over coach Kim Do-hoon after the squad presented the South Korean with a cake for his 52nd birthday.

Kim was all smiles then but the coach admitted the two consecutive draws mean the team's situation was "not ideal at all" and cited a lack of sharpness in the attacking third as a reason for the unsatisfactory results.

However, he added: "One thing has been clear in those two games - every player who stepped out onto the pitch gave 100 per cent and pushed themselves until the final whistle.

"There was full commitment and a real drive to go get the win, and I take heart from that."

As the title race heats up, the former South Korea international striker added that focus will be key for his players.

A potential title-decider against Albirex will take place next week but Tampines, who are fourth and boast the SPL's leading scorer Boris Kopitovic (18 goals in 15 games), are a banana skin.

"We cannot take anything or any opponent for granted," stressed Kim.

"Every opponent wants to beat us, so there are three important things we must do - stay switched on for the entire 90 minutes, be sharper in attack and much more clinical in front of goal."

A bullish Hariss is ready to answer his coach's call.

"As defending champions and being top of the league, we have a target on our backs," said the 31-year-old.

"But for a club like ours, it's a challenge we need to embrace."

HOUGANG V GEYLANG (TONIGHT)

A clash of two in-form sides, who each took points off league leaders Sailors in recent weeks.

Hougang are unbeaten in four games while Geylang are unbeaten in five.

The Cheetahs may have the edge in this clash, with home ground advantage and the good form of attackers Shawal Anuar and Pedro Bortoluzo.

YOUNG LIONS V ALBIREX NIIGATA (TOMORROW)

High-flying Albirex have won seven of their last eight games, rebounding from a shock loss to Tanjong Pagar United by thumping Balestier Khalsa 4-1 last week.

The Young Lions, meanwhile, are bottom of the league and have lost seven of their last eight games, drawing the other.

Ilhan Fandi, who left them to join Albirex in April, has scored seven times in six games since and grabbed a hat-trick against Balestier, which included an outrageous bicycle kick.

BALESTIER V TANJONG PAGAR (TOMORROW)

Tanjong Pagar are looking to finish the season strong and hang on to third place to finish as the second-highest placed local side, which may come with qualification to the AFC Cup next season.

They take on a Balestier side who have lost seven of their last nine games, but are not write-offs, with striker Shuhei Hoshino capably leading the line.

Sazali Abdul Aziz