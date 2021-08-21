Status quo at Man City

LONDON • Manchester City have a gaping hole to fill up front.

They have a longstanding interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane but, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy playing hardball and demanding a British record £150-million (S$278 million) fee, Pep Guardiola's side are struggling to make headway in their negotiations for the England captain.

With only 10 days to go before the transfer window closes, City have reportedly drawn up a list of alternatives in case the Kane deal proves too difficult to complete.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski heads that list and according to Sky Sports, the reigning Best Fifa Men's Player is open to a new challenge as his career winds down.

Despite being 33, the magnitude of the Polish international's signing would equate that of Kane, such is his stature in football.

However, Bayern have slapped a reported £100-million price tag on their star man to ward off any potential suitors like City.

Guardiola yesterday laughed off any interest in his former player.

On Lewandowski, whom he managed as Bayern boss from 2014-16, the Catalan yesterday said: "Next question. Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich. I am not going to talk, with 11 days left, about the transfer market."

City looked toothless as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat by Tottenham last weekend and will again start their second Premier League game - at home to newly promoted Norwich today - without a big-name centre-forward.

They have yet to replace Sergio Aguero, who left on a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

While they largely played without a striker last season, favouring a false nine instead, many pundits like Graeme Souness feel City "got away with it" the previous term and will not be able to enjoy the same success this campaign.

IMPROVEMENT MATTERS We are going to face a really good team... but at the same time, we are delighted to play finally at the Etihad with our people. If we win, it will be good. The result is important but we have to see the team growing. Every week, every day, the players are better. PEP GUARDIOLA, Man City manager, about their game against Norwich and his expectations of his team.

However, when asked at his pre-match press conference if he would be happy to go with the squad that he has at the moment, Guardiola replied: "Absolutely.

"More than happy. It is the same team, except Sergio, for Jack Grealish, that we had last season."

Grealish remains City's only signing of the summer, moving from Aston Villa for a record £100 million - the most paid by a British club.

Guardiola's men also got off to a slow start last season before cantering to their third title in four years and he is confident his players will hit their stride as the season progresses.

"(Norwich counterpart) Daniel (Farke) is an exceptional manager, I always enjoy a lot watching his teams playing," he said. "We are going to face a really good team... but at the same time, we are delighted to play finally at the Etihad with our people.

"If we win, it will be good. The result is important but we have to see the team growing. Every week, every day, the players are better.

"Kevin (de Bruyne) has a problem still with his ankle. Tomorrow, we'll see how the situation is. The rest of the team, everybody's fit except Phil Foden."

