'Starting to work' for Conte at Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, who had previously expressed doubts about his Spurs future, said "this is starting to work" and adding "it's a pity it is the international break now" after his side beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday.

Forward Son Heung-min scored twice as Spurs rose to fifth in the Premier League table, three points off the top four and with a chance of Champions League football.

Said Conte: "The ambition is to target fourth place. Before my arrival this seemed difficult to reach. But now after five months this is starting to work...

"Now I'm enjoying a lot the work that I'm doing, with these players with Tottenham. For sure, I have taken a lower level than the top teams. But I'm enjoying a lot to see the improvement... mentality, tactically, and technically.

"It's a pity it is the international break now because we are in great form and are playing really well. But at the same time we now have to rest."

The afternoon got off to a terrible start for Hammers defender Kurt Zouma when he steered Harry Kane's low centre to Son into the net in the ninth minute, the 10th own goal of the season from which Spurs have benefited.

It got worse for the French centre-back midway through the first half as Son made it two for Spurs, collecting a defence-splitting pass from Kane before firing a left-foot shot that glanced off Zouma's outstretched leg before looping into the net.

Said Benrahma pulled one back for West Ham in the 35th minute, twisting his body to side-foot a volley from a flick-on into the net.

West Ham weathered a couple of early second-half chances before finding their rhythm, and they should have levelled after a sweeping move that ended when Michail Antonio volleyed over the bar in the 56th minute.

Having endured a poor spell, Spurs got their passing back on track and recent signing Dejan Kulusevski curled an effort just over and wide as the home side began to take back control.

Kane missed an even better chance, somehow blazing over after a superb pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left him with only the goalkeeper to beat. Son came to the rescue again in the 88th minute, chasing down a long ball from Kane and firing home to put Spurs behind north London rivals Arsenal, who are fourth on 54 points and have a game in hand.

"We played really well, first half we created so many chances. It's a massive three points before the international break so we are really happy," a delighted Son told Sky Sports, before praising strike partner Kane, who had a hand in all three goals.

"I just make the runs as an option for Kane. If he doesn't pass me the ball he might have the space to pass to someone else or to shoot. It's incredible to have this striker next to me."

The pair have combined for 39 Premier League goals, extending their record as the competition's deadliest partnership.

The result was a bitter blow for David Moyes' West Ham as they slipped to seventh in the table on 48 points, with their chances of Champions League qualification for next season rapidly fading

He told the BBC: "I am more disappointed by the last minute from our centre-halves, if the Under-12s did that you'd be disappointed.

"Kane and Son were excellent."

In Sunday's other match, Leicester City beat Brentford 2-1 at home to go 10th with 36 points.

REUTERS