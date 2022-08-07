'Start fast or title race will end early'

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the fine margins that have decided the Premier League title race in recent years means it is crucial his team hit the ground running when their campaign begins today.

City beat Liverpool to the title by a point last season, and in the 2018-19 campaign, and Guardiola said any slip-up could result in a team being out of the race by the league's World Cup break in November.

"I have the feeling every time we start the press conference that this season is harder," he said on Friday, ahead of today's season opener at West Ham United.

"I think next season cannot be harder but it is. Every club is getting better, and that is why the Premier League is the best.

"(This year) there are two seasons, one before the World Cup, you can't win it before then but you can lose it... We won two Premier Leagues by one point, we know we can win 12-14 games in a row. Liverpool as well. So, you have to start well."

City are looking to sign a left-back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and while reported target Marc Cucurella has signed for Chelsea, Guardiola said he has cover for the position. "Joao Cancelo is there, Nathan Ake can play there. We will see, we still have time until the end of the month," the Spaniard said.

Aymeric Laporte misses the trip to West Ham after the defender underwent surgery for a knee injury.

While Guardiola's men prepare for their title defence, there are issues on the other side of the city.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss today's opener at home against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a minor hamstring injury, but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez could start, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Martial scored three goals in pre-season and ten Hag is hoping he will shake off the problem quickly.

"It is always difficult to say with these injuries, but hopefully not too long," he said, adding that fans will have to wait to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will play up front.

The Portuguese striker skipped United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and was left out of the team's friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid before playing 45 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

His future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave.

"We have a top striker. He's here and is in the squad. We stick to the plan," ten Hag insisted.

"We want to win every game and we will be trying to do that from Sunday."

