Stars running out of time

MONTEVIDEO • Three of football's biggest stars - Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Alexis Sanchez - risk missing out on the World Cup in Qatar as the South American qualifying enters its final straight.

With Brazil and Argentina already qualified, seven nations are fighting for the final two automatic qualifying spots with just four matches remaining.

The fifth-placed team will take on an Asian side in an intercontinental play-off.

Suarez and Cavani's Uruguay and Sanchez's Chile are both sitting a point outside the crucial fourth spot held by Colombia.

"Many times in the qualifiers we've had to get out the calculators," said Cavani, when he arrived in Uruguay on Sunday after his crucial assist in Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham United a day earlier.

"Other times it's been a bit calmer but that's the way it is - difficult. We can't afford to drop points and need to get as many as possible."

His long-time strike partner Suarez was more blunt, saying there are no "more excuses" and his teammates and he "have to take responsibility".

"We can't make any more excuses. This is a time in which we have to take responsibility," said the Atletico Madrid star.

"We are in this situation because of our own doing. We were the ones who have not been up to the task."

Uruguay are seventh and have changed coaches since the last round of matches in November.

After a record-breaking 15 years at the helm, iconic veteran coach Oscar Tabarez was fired following four straight qualifying losses in which Uruguay conceded 11 goals and scored just one.

Diego Alonso will take charge of the team for the first time in a bid to get them back on the tricky path towards Qatar.

Two-time winners Uruguay have not failed to qualify for the World Cup since 2006.

Uruguay travel to Paraguay today before hosting Venezuela - the only team in the 10-nation qualifying group with no realistic hope of reaching Qatar - on Tuesday.

Third-placed Ecuador are nicely poised to join the continent's two heavyweights, sitting six points ahead of the chasing pack. They could book their spot by next week if results go their way.

The next five teams - Colombia (17), Peru (17), Chile (16), Uruguay (16) and Bolivia (15) - are separated by just two points.

Chile will be without some crucial players for their two matches in the coming week.

Midfield enforcer Arturo Vidal is suspended after a red card in their last competitive match - a 2-0 home defeat by Ecuador - and Chile received further bad news with three players ruled out of today's visit of Argentina after testing positive for Covid-19.

Watford centre-back Francisco Sierralta is in quarantine in England, while midfielder Mauricio Isla and forward Jean Meneses both tested positive upon arriving in Santiago.

The good news for La Roja is that Argentina have rested captain Lionel Messi. Chile will then travel to Bolivia on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ecuador host Brazil, who are without the injured Neymar, today before a trip to Peru five days later.

"We're close (to qualifying) but we still lack the hardest thing, which is closing it out, because we have some tough games ahead," said Ecuador's Argentinian coach Gustavo Alfaro.

They must also play Brazil in Quito behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions in the country, although the Ecuadorian Football Federation has submitted a last-ditch request to authorities to allow fans into the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

