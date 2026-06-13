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(From left) Actor Tom Cruise and former footballers David Beckham and Robbie Keane in the stands of the US vs Paraguay match on June 12.

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood Walk of Fame has 2,849 stars but for one evening, a star spectacle stole the show from the glitziest, most glamorous city in the United States.

Even A-list celebrities were happy to bask in its glow on June 12, when the FIFA World Cup returned after 32 years with the first of 78 matches in the US.

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff, George Lucas, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and David Beckham were in attendance as the US national team kicked off their campaign in stunning style with a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium.

Home to National Football League sides Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, the stadium is a gleaming, spaceship-like arena south of Los Angeles, right in the shadow of Hollywood.

It is perhaps fitting that, in a country where outrage over ticket prices had overshadowed the buildup to its first match, that the spectacle unfolded here inside the world’s most expensive sports stadium – built at a cost of US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) – in front of the world’s biggest stars.

Like the crown jewel of SoFi Stadium, the 109-metre-long, oval-shaped screen that stretches over the field, everything was larger than life in the 70,492-capacity venue that is also set to host the Super Bowl LXI on Feb 14, 2027.

As the smell of hotdogs and barbecue wafted in the arena, a fan chorus of “USA, USA, USA” reverberated inside the stadium.

While the opening game did not have the same colourful fervour that the Mexicans brought to the Estadio Azteca a day before, the Americans’ party had its own unique flavour.

Many of the fans had arrived two hours earlier, heading to the food and beverage stands in and around the stadium which included a barbecue area for supporters to enjoy their cooked meats with beers.

Among the crowd were blue and white wigs, star-spangled hats, painted faces, and even white and red striped dungarees. Captain America and Uncle Sam costumes were also spotted in the stadium.

Much of the discussion ahead of the event had focused on its woes, including concerns over visas under the administration of President Donald Trump – who did not attend – which has taken a hardline on immigration issues.

In cities like New York, sports fans appear more caught up in Knicks madness in their National Basketball Association championship run, while in others, bars are not filling up with US football supporters just yet.

Many fans had also criticised the high ticket prices – caused by FIFA’s dynamic pricing system – and travel costs skyrocketed.

On June 12, pockets of empty seats could be seen in some sections, even though an official full-house attendance of 70,492 was announced.

American fans whom The Sunday Times spoke to before the game said they could not miss “football’s biggest show” on home turf, with all of them paying premium prices for the privilege.

Brian Joseph, 46, who brought his two children to the match, paid about US$2,000 each for his three tickets.

Joseph, who works in the home improvement industry, and is based in Dallas, said: “I had a long thought before I bought the tickets and it came down to whether I would feel regret if I did not come here, and especially bring my kids with me.

“This is a historic event, football’s biggest show, no doubt about it.”

Outside the SoFI Stadium were some fans who had been priced out of the event, but still gathered there to soak in the vibes.

Dami Lawal, a 19-year-old student who was with his friends, said: “The tickets were far too expensive for us, which is sad.

“So we did the next best thing which was to come here and soak in the atmosphere from outside. I wish the prices would have been cheaper.”

For those fortunate enough to be inside the futuristic venue, the show more than delivered.

After a glitzy opening ceremony featuring performances from the likes of rapper Future, South African singer Tyla and Thai artiste Lisa from Blackpink, the football was a treat.

Unlike the Mexicans who were far from impressive in their 2-0 win against a struggling South Africa, Team USA captivated the crowd, eliciting oohs and aahs with their high-octane football.

In the seventh minute, the opener – via an own goal from Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla – saw the stadium erupt.

In the 31st minute, Folarin Balogun, scored to double the Americans’ lead before he netted the goal of the game to make it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

US actor Tom Cruise (centre left) and English former footballer David Beckham (centre right) reacting during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the SoFI Stadium. PHOTO: AFP

In the second-half, Paraguay cut the deficit with a goal from Mauricio in the 73rd minute, but it proved to be a small blip in an otherwise perfect start for the US, as Gio Reyna fired home in stoppage time for the cherry on top of a perfectly baked American pie.

The 4-1 victory is the US’ joint-biggest win at a World Cup, equalling the 3-0 victories against Paraguay and Belgium in 1930, a tournament where they finished third.

As the army of fans exited the stadium to the chants of “USA, USA, USA”, the message was clear – that for all the scutiny and bad press, the hosts are intent on delivering a successful show on and off the pitch.

United States fans celebrating after the US defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup group match on June 12 in Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP

The team face Australia on June 19 in Seattle and another victory will surely see them advance.

Could this be the start of something special? Their fans will hope for a deep run, and to join them on a journey of a lifetime.

But only if they can afford it.