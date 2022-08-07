Starhub viewers upset

The opening weekend of the English Premier League saw fans soaking up the action, including Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and Liverpool's 2-2 thriller against Fulham yesterday.

But here in Singapore, frustrated supporters took to social media to blast StarHub after some subscribers experienced problems watching the games on their TV and mobile screens.

Issues such as broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, as well as sudden freezes have been reported since the season's opening match between Palace and Arsenal on Friday. Some customers also said they had problems with their connection or logging in.

The complaints come just a few weeks after customers reported similar lags and malfunctions during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on July 15.

Fan Moh San reported error messages, lagging and occasional "ridiculously bad" quality for yesterday's Liverpool match. He wrote on StarHub's Facebook page: "This is crap... even rewinds and repeats every now and then."

Shazni Azmi had similar issues yesterday, posting a screenshot of a "Player Error" message. He added: "Please fix this... Audio doesn't sync, stream lags and buffers a lot. Same on both Wi-Fi and StarHub data. Sometimes it just stops and shows error screen. Incredibly frustrating."

Others also complained of slow customer service from the telco.

Remesh Kunnasegaran said he had waited 40 minutes for technical service during Friday's game. He had an issue with linking his Hub ID to his paid subscription. He was told the issue would be resolved by morning but it was not.

He claimed that he waited an hour on the phone yesterday morning before being rerouted.

Remesh wrote: "Was told it would take five minutes to get to technical services and I have now been on the phone for another 30 minutes. Ridiculous service."

Last night, Johan Buse, StarHub's chief of consumer business, posted an apology on the telco's Facebook page.

He said: "We are deeply sorry to our Premier+ customers for the disruptive Premier League viewing experience on TV+ today. We understand the frustration felt by our customers, and acknowledge that we have fallen short of their expectations. Our customers deserve better from us - we assure them that we are taking this matter seriously and will spare no effort to resolve these issues as quickly as possible."

StarHub is the broadcaster of the Premier League for six seasons, taking over the rights from Singtel.

While some fans were left frustrated yesterday, there were no such issues at the live screening of Liverpool's draw with Fulham at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

Over 200 people turned out at the venue to catch the Reds' first game of the season. Decked out in Liverpool colours, they cheered and applauded as new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah equalised for the team.

The screening is part of StarHub's one-year partnership with OTH to broadcast matches at the facility.

Reds fan Noor Hidayat Latiff, at OTH with his wife and daughter, noted that the crowd was quite muted compared to previous viewings. But the 32-year-old said: "The vibes here are really good. Watching with everyone is very different from watching at home."

Fellow fan Daniel Neo too enjoyed the experience. The 28-year-old said: "I hope they show the next 37 matches so that Singaporeans can come and watch football as a community.

"Although we support different teams, it's great to see lots of people enjoying the match together."