Star trio need time to gel: Poch

BRUGES • Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino warned that it would take some time for his formidable attacking trio to shine, following their lacklustre displays in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi hit the woodwork on his first start with PSG and he failed to add to his 120 goals in the competition, while Neymar was hugely disappointing and Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch injured after setting up Ander Herrera for the opening goal.

It was the first time the three attacking players were together on the field and they struggled to find each other and create space against a compact Belgian side.

"We need time for them to get to know each other," said Pochettino.

"It requires work. I had made it clear that we're not a team yet, we have to work for this.

"We need to compete, to know each other, to understand each other, to play together to succeed all in three but that was not the problem tonight.

"We are not happy with the result and the performance, we know we have to do better."

Messi, still looking for his first goal for his new club, and Neymar started on the flanks, leaving their full-backs exposed. Brugge exploited the space with a strong collective performance as PSG's midfield struggled in the absence of the injured Marco Verratti.

That prompted Pochettino to replace Leandro Paredes with Danilo and Georginio Wijnaldum with Julian Draxler but to no effect.

"We needed more consistency and more fluidity. We made too many mistakes," the PSG coach added. "But despite all this I'm satisfied with the players. We have to keep calm and keep working."

Former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, currently unemployed, sympathised with the Argentinian and told Sky Sport Italia: "To find the balance at PSG is not simple, but not only for Pochettino, it would be difficult for anyone."​

4 Goals by Ander Herrera in his last four games in all competitions, twice as many as in his first 70 with PSG.

PSG are two points behind Manchester City, who demolished RB Leipzig 6-3. Both sides clash in two weeks at the Parc des Princes.

Herrera gave PSG an early lead at the Jan Breydel Stadium only for Hans Vanaken to equalise for the home side, who were excellent and thoroughly deserved their point.

Brugge were seen as the likely whipping boys when the draw was made but the Belgian champions are a well-run club with a proud history - European Cup runners-up in 1978 - and some excellent players.

Captain Vanaken led by example, while giant young striker Charles de Ketelaere was a constant threat and Dutchman Noa Lang regularly got in behind Achraf Hakimi on the PSG right.

"We showed we have guts. Real guts," said Brugge coach Philippe Clement.

"My players played a historic game. I am extremely proud. We have proven that physically we are very strong. I think we just had more motivation."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS