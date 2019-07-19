Star-struck

The Marina Bay area was abuzz with excitement yesterday, with crowds thronging the area around The Float @ Marina Bay, cheering and singing songs.

No, this wasn't an unscheduled rehearsal for the National Day Parade, but rather enthusiastic fans welcoming the arrival of English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the International Champions Cup (ICC).

Spurs arrived first yesterday, with their team bus pulling up at the Mandarin Oriental at about 9am.

A group of about 30 fans - some of whom had gathered as early as 7am - were richly rewarded as the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and even manager Mauricio Pochettino, casually decked in navy and purple tracksuits, obliged photograph and autograph hunters.

South Korean Oh Jin-hong was one of the lucky fans who got a photo with his compatriot Son.

The 24-year-old said: "I was down in the lobby to check out and I saw people with the Tottenham emblem on their shirts.

"I was hopeful of meeting Son so I ran out to the entrance just in time to catch him for a photo opportunity. I didn't expect to meet Son on a holiday in Singapore, so it is a great farewell present."

Lim Bing Han, a 17-year-old student from ITE College West, said: "I have been obsessed with Son ever since he played for Tottenham. I have class at 9am, but I've been here since 8am.

WHERE TO GO

TODAY 2pm: Inter Milan official meet-and-greet at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). TOMORROW 9am: Juventus arrive. 11am: Juventus' official meet-and-greet at RWS. 2pm: Spurs' official meet-and-greet at RWS. SUNDAY 2pm: United's meet-and-greet with Maybank customers at Suntec City, North Atrium. 2pm: United's official meet-and-greet at RWS.

"It is worth missing class just this once to take a photo with my favourite footballer and I am still shaking from it."

Almost 12 hours later, United rolled into the area to a bigger crowd of about 200.

Some 100 fans planted themselves outside The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore - with some waiting for about three hours before the team's arrival at 8.16pm - as they were denied entry into the hotel by security.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood was seen filming the crowd as the team bus entered the hotel, while the fans took their chance and a sea of red stormed in, charging towards the lobby just in time to see the players - smartly decked in club suits - alighting from the bus.

Mohamed Shifaf was among those who seized the opportunity to run into the hotel and catch a glimpse of his idols.

The 18-year-old, who has supported United since he was 10, was slightly amused by the situation.

The Singapore Polytechnic student said: "It was really fun and memorable, we thought we would just stand there (outside the hotel).

"We were planning to run in when the bus came so once someone started running, we just followed."

Together with another group of about 100 supporters at the lobby, the fans rapturously welcomed players like Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, shouting their names and breaking out into a chorus of the club's famous cheer "Glory Glory Man United".

The players appeared a bit shocked at the reception, but some - like Mata and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - smiled and waved at the fans.

Fans then started chanting "Ole's at the Wheel" in the hotel lobby in support of the United boss.

But, unlike Spurs, Spaniard Mata appeared to be the only player who obliged autograph requests as the rest of the players walked through the barricaded lobby.

United fans like Indonesian Jendra Prahasta are hoping that their team will be more obliging in the coming days, with United facing Inter Milan in the ICC at the National Stadium tomorrow, while Spurs and Juventus lock horns at the same location on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Prahasta, who spent about $500 on his flight, accommodation and tickets, said: "Just to see them play live is going to be a milestone for me and, hopefully, I can get a few autographs and pictures with them."

• Additional reporting by Jeremy Lim

