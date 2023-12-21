Standard Liege confident transfer ban will be short-lived

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group D - Standard Liege v Benfica - Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium - December 10, 2020 Standard Liege's Abdoul Tapsoba celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts/File Photo
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
9 sec ago

Standard Liege were hit with an indefinite transfer ban by Belgian authorities on Thursday for the alleged non-payment of taxes, transfer fees and full salaries.

But Liege, who are struggling in Belgium's topflight and lie in 10th place, said the situation will be remedied on Friday and they will be able to attract new players from January.

The soccer club, who are owned by 777 Partners, are seeking to take majority ownership of English club Everton but are awaiting regulatory approval from the Premier League.

The transfer will be lifted once outstanding payments have been made and Liege said this will occur in the next day or two.

"As indicated to the (Licence) Commission yesterday, the club's shareholder will transfer the necessary funds to regularise the situation today," Liege said in a statement.

"The club is therefore confident that the sanction ... will be lifted. The possibility of attracting players from January 1 is therefore in no way up for question," it added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top