Stags stay cool to pick up 4th cup

SINGAPORE CUP FINAL

Tampines Rovers 4 Warriors FC 3

The ability to keep cool heads in a madcap game gave Tampines Rovers a winning edge over Warriors FC in a seven-goal thriller last night at the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup.

The Stags won 4-3 in front of 2,952 fans at the Jalan Besar Stadium to lift their fourth Singapore Cup, a first win since 2006. They are also the first local team to win the competition since Balestier Khalsa in 2014 - Japanese outfit Albirex Niigata won the Cup four times from 2015 to 2018.

The victory helped Tampines coach Gavin Lee cap his rookie season at the helm with silverware, and the 29-year-old said: "One underrated element of our team is our ability to stay calm. The team could have easily gone crazy after we conceded the (first) two goals.

"But credit to the players, they've been in this situation before this season, stayed calm and composed, and did what we needed to."

Tampines went into last night's final as favourites after finishing runners-up in the Singapore Premier League. Warriors were seventh in the nine-team league.

COOL AS A CUCUMBER One underrated element of our team is our ability to stay calm. The team could have easily gone crazy after we conceded the (first) two goals. But credit to the players, they've been in this situation before this season, stayed calm and composed, and did what we needed to. GAVIN LEE, Tampines coach, on his side staying calm after going behind.

But they fell behind early in the game, with Warriors striker Khairul Nizam capitalising on a defensive mistake in the 12th minute.

Tampines equalised through Irwan Shah in the 17th minute, but Nizam restored his team's lead just two minutes later.

The threat of lightning then halted the game at the 27th minute mark for about half an hour. When play resumed, Stags youngster Joel Chew, 19, levelled the scores at 2-2 with a fine shot from just outside the box.

Tampines then took hold of the contest in the second half, scoring twice in nine minutes through Amirul Adli (57th min) and Zehrudin Mehmedovic (66th).

They had to endure a nervy ending after Warriors substitute Fairoz Hasan reacted quickest in the 86th minute to slam home after Syazwan Buhari denied Sahil Suhaimi from the penalty spot.

The Cup triumph is Tampines' first piece of silverware since winning the league in 2013. Skipper Shahdan Sulaiman, who was part of that side six years ago, said: "I'm very happy we won something this season, because I thought we deserved (a trophy) for the football we played."

Stags chairman Desmond Ong, who took the reins of the club in September 2017, said he was delighted by the slick brand of football his side displayed, and also by the performance of younger players like Chew and Shah Shahiran. Both excelled in midfield.

"I'm glad to say that there are a lot of good young players coming through - we're not the only club having them - and it bodes well for our future as a footballing nation," said Ong.

Warriors coach Azlan Alipah praised his players, who persevered to win their semi-final thriller after 120 minutes against Brunei DPMM on Wednesday night. He said: "I can't fault the players. The were really motivated for this Cup final, played hard, and gave their best."

In the match played before last night's final, Geylang International secured third place in the Singapore Cup by beating Singapore Premier League champions DPMM 12-11 on penalties, after drawing 2-2 in regulation time. Eagles goalkeeper Zainol Gulam was the hero for his side, denying DPMM's 25-goal striker Andrei Varankou after scoring from the spot himself.