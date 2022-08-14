Stags prevail in seven-goal thriller, Sailors score 10

Trailing by two goals, Tampines Rovers dug deep to beat Tanjong Pagar United 4-3 in their Singapore Premier League match yesterday at the Jurong East Stadium.

The Stags had also led 3-2 only to concede a second penalty, before defender Shuya Yamashita popped up 12 minutes before the end to send a thumping header home for the winner.

The result moved them to within one point of third-placed Tanjong Pagar, with a game in hand. Finishing third could come with qualification to the AFC Cup continental competition next season.

Stags coach Gavin Lee quipped about the win: "They never come easy, do they? We definitely did not start well but... we focused on what changes we could make to get the result."

Things had looked so promising for Tanjong Pagar. Shodai Nishikawa opened the scoring after just two minutes, before Reo Nishiguchi doubled their lead in the 36th minute with a penalty.

But the Stags rallied with two goals in as many minutes before half-time. The SPL's leading scorer Boris Kopitovic stabbed home his 23rd goal of the season in the 40th minute, before Chris van Huizen equalised later with a long-range effort that took a deflection.

Tampines then went in front eight minutes after the break when Yasir Hanapi finished under the onrushing Zharfan Rohaizad.

But Nishiguchi grabbed his second of the night - also from the penalty spot - in the 67th minute after Irwan Shah shoved Khairul Nizam in the box.

The Tampines players were aggrieved as referee Hilmi Fuad did not originally award the spot-kick.

Their frustrations, however, dissipated 11 minutes later when Yamashita stole in to nod home powerfully off Yasir's precise cross.

Lee was proud of the team's reaction after the second penalty, which helped them notch their second straight win. But he added: "Two games ago, we were (labelled by critics) the worst team in the league... We will stay grounded and take one game at a time."

In yesterday's other match, league leaders Lion City Sailors started life without departed coach Kim Do-hoon with a 10-1 thrashing of bottom side Young Lions. A Kim Shin-wook hat-trick, and braces by Maxime Lestienne, Gabriel Quak and Song Ui-young, as well as a strike from Hami Syahin, helped them to the handsome win at the Jalan Besar Stadium. The Young Lions scored through Abdul Rasaq.

It was the first nine-goal margin of a victory since, coincidentally, Tampines beat Tanjong Pagar 9-0 in 2004, and the first to feature a team scoring double digits since Geylang United thumped the Young Lions 10-2 in 2003.

ANALYSIS

The game at Jurong East was a treat for fans but Tanjong Pagar will be kicking themselves. They were the better team in the first half an hour and near the end, but were let down by defensive lapses.

The loss was their third in a row and head coach Hasrin Jailani needs to urgently find a solution to get his team grinding out results the way they did in the first half of the season.

Hasrin, however, was not disconsolate last night and said: "After our last two losses, we can take away today's performance as a positive. We fought all the way till the end."