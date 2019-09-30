Stags hail effort for second-place finish

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Tampines Rovers 1 Young Lions 1

Tampines Rovers general manager Leonard Koh appeared to be the most popular man on the pitch last night.

After the Stags were held 1-1 by Young Lions at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, he was swarmed by his players who wanted updates of the Brunei DPMM-Hougang game.

Sure, it was a tussle for second place as DPMM had already secured the Singapore Premier league (SPL) title, but this nail-biting finale has not been witnessed in recent years.

Tampines, needing a win to be assured of second and a place in the AFC Champions League qualifiers next season, started strong but were held at bay by the Young Lions' resolute defending.

Substitute Zehrudin Mehmedovic finally got the breakthrough in the 68th minute after Akmal Azman's cross was nodded back by Jordan Webb.

But drama ensued as the score in Bandar Seri Begawan began to swing wildly. While DPMM led 3-1 at the hour mark, Shahfiq Ghani's hat-trick made it 3-3 in the 73rd minute. Then Saifullah Akbar's equaliser for the Young Lions, an 85th-minute penalty, kept everyone on their toes.

A Hougang or Young Lions win would have consigned Tampines to third place. But the Bruneians ran out 5-4 winners and Tampines held on for second, with Hougang third.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said he had gotten updates from Koh when the scores were level at both venues. He said: "At that point, my first reaction was, 'We are still in it. How are we going to get the next goal to win the game?'

OTHER RESULTS

YESTERDAY Balestier 3 Warriors 3 DPMM 5 Hougang 4 Albirex 1 Home 0

"We are disappointed with the draw, but very pleased with the second-placed finish.

"Finishing as the best-placed local team is recognition for all the hard work everyone at the club have put in."

Elsewhere, deposed champions Albirex Niigata beat Home United 1-0 to finish fourth, while bottom side Balestier Khalsa came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Warriors FC.

Hougang coach Clement Teo said: "I can't ask for more from the players. From finishing bottom last year to third this year, the most important thing has been the good attitude and mentality of the players.

"We will now go all out to prove ourselves in the Cup matches and hopefully claim our first silverware in the Singapore Cup."