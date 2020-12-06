Stags fans happy despite heartbreak

When Tampines Rovers played matches behind closed doors after the Singapore Premier League (SPL) restarted on Oct 17, Brendon Tan would support his team from vantage points outside the stadium.

There is little the 24-year-old undergraduate will not do for the Stags, and undergoing a free antigen rapid test certainly is not one of them. "It's a minor inconvenience," he said after getting his negative result for the coronavirus inside 20 minutes.

Tan was one of 200 fans who watched Tampines draw 1-1 against Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday evening. While the season finale was a pilot test for supporters, it was also an acid test for die-hard fans.

With tickets allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis, Tan snagged his within half an hour of the Football Association of Singapore's announcement.

The supporters made themselves heard in the stands - even if the usual drum beats did not fill the air as instruments were not allowed as part of Covid-19 measures in the first SPL game with fans since March.

For Stags supporters, it was a bittersweet occasion as the draw ended their title hopes. That result, coupled with a 1-0 win for Albirex Niigata over Hougang United at Hougang Stadium, saw the Japanese outfit lift their fourth SPL trophy in five seasons.

Geylang took the lead in the 24th minute when Barry Maguire planted a fine header past Syazwan Buhari from Fareez Farhan's corner. As the clock ticked down, Tampines poured forward relentlessly and 36-year-old defender Baihakki Khaizan equalised with a header from Irwan Shah's free kick with 10 minutes to go.

There were moments when tensions ran high, including an incident after the match that saw Geylang's Firdaus Kasman shown a red card.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee praised his players' indomitable spirits and also paid tribute to the fans for their support.

"I'm very proud of the players to maintain that kind of intensity and search for the winning goal," said the 30-year-old. "For them to go out there and do what they did, it was only because of fans cheering. Without them, you wouldn't see the finish of a game like this."

Having made history by qualifying for the group stage of next season's AFC Champions League, where they could compete against top teams from countries such as Japan, China and South Korea, Lee knows next season will be challenging.

He said: "We got very close (this season). There are periods we could have done better, it is just our job now to analyse and reflect and do better."