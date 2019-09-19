Stags defeat league winner DPMM, eye two more wins

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Brunei DPMM 0

Tampines Rovers 1

To wrap up the season as the best local team in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), Tampines Rovers had to win their three remaining games, which coach Gavin Lee described as "three cup finals".

Last night at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, the Stags overcame arguably the toughest of those three opponents when they beat newly minted SPL champions Brunei DPMM 1-0.

Even though they remain third behind Hougang United who are three points ahead from 23 games, the Stags have a superior goal difference of +22, compared to the Cheetahs' +14.

Jordan Webb's clinical finish after being put through by Shahdan Sulaiman's ball over the top in the 17th minute made the difference for Tampines, as they moved up to 40 points from 22 games.

Tampines then had the numerical advantage as DPMM defender Abdul Mu'iz Sisa was sent off in the 57th minute for a second yellow card after a reckless tackle from behind on Ryutaro Megumi.

While the hosts tried to come back into the game, they could not find a way past Syazwan Buhari, who dealt confidently with crosses.

Lee said: "Credit to DPMM goalkeeper Wardun Yussof for saving one-on-ones from Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Ryutaro Megumi and Taufik Suparno and keeping them in the game.

"But Jordan did well to put away his chance and we are very pleased to come away from the champions with three points and a clean sheet.

"We have to now focus on our last two matches against Warriors FC (on Sunday) and Young Lions (Sept 29). We cannot take these games for granted because they have already taken points off us."

OTHER RESULTS

YESTERDAY Albirex 2 Balestier 0 Geylang 4 Warriors 3 Home 0 Young Lions 3

In last night's other matches, 16-year-old Ilhan Fandi scored in a second consecutive match as his Young Lions side beat Home United 3-0 at Bishan Stadium to ensure the eighth-placed side will not finish bottom this season.

The wooden spoon goes to Balestier Khalsa who lost 2-0 at Jurong East Stadium to deposed champions Albirex Niigata, who are assured of at least fourth place.

Elsewhere, Geylang International's fine form continued as they beat Warriors FC 4-3 through Amy Recha's 88th-minute penalty at Our Tampines Hub to extend their unbeaten run to five matches, as they strengthened their hold on fifth position in the nine-team SPL.