Stuttering Tampines Rovers aim to rebound against in-form Hougang United

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Hougang United v Tampines Rovers

Jalan Besar Stadium, 5.30pm

Tampines Rovers conceded their place as the top local club in the Singapore Premier League after a recent stutter, dropping points in two of their last three matches.

But coach Gavin Lee is confident his side will prevail over Hougang United in a high-stakes clash tonight as they vie for third spot.

Tampines are two points behind third-placed Hougang (29). Brunei DPMM (34 points from 16 games) lead from three-time defending champions Albirex Niigata (31), who lost 1-0 at Geylang International last night.

Still, Lee is wary of the Cheetahs, who have scalped the top two in back-to-back wins this month.

"It's no surprise to see Hougang perform well with the players they have but our boys are confident of catching up on the table," he said.

"We have struggled to put a good run together but we know that we are more than capable. We just have to deliver on the pitch and be consistent from now till the end of the season."

SPL RESULT AND FIXTURES

YESTERDAY Geylang International 1 Albirex Niigata 0 TODAY Home United v Brunei DPMM Bishan, 5.30pm TOMORROW Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa Jalan Besar, 5.30pm

Tampines are the league's top scorers with 36 goals and Lee credited the team for playing their part in providing chances for wingers Jordan Webb and Ryutaro Megumi.

Lee said: "Everyone in the team contributes to the goals. Jordan and Megu are getting into areas of the pitch we want them to be, but the rest of the players are delivering movement and support and it accounts for their success so far."

Webb, in particular, has been in resurgent form, having scored six goals in his last five games.

The Canadian is second in the scoring chart with 10 goals, behind DPMM's Andrey Varankow (14 goals), who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Webb, 31, said: "The coach and team have been putting me in positions to score goals and now we just have to start winning.

"If we are winning and playing well, the goals will come and then I can think about how many goals I've scored."

Hougang are hoping to put the pressure on Albirex and put some distance between themselves and Tampines.

Head coach Clement Teo said: "We are confident but we are not complacent. It is not going to be an easy game but we will give them a fight.

"Naturally, we want to extend our lead against Tampines as well."

Defender Afiq Yunos stressed that discipline and focus will be crucial in continuing the Cheetahs' winning run. He said: "We know we have crucial matches ahead and winning them will give us a chance to fight for the title.

"Tampines have quality in their attack and they can catch us off guard any time. We have to be really compact at the back and not give them any space to beat us easily at the back."