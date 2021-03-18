Stage set for explosive clash as key players return

MILAN • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been passed fit to face Manchester United in AC Milan's Europa League last-16, second-leg tie with the Premier League side today but he is likely to be on the bench.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli yesterday confirmed the Sweden striker - who came out of international retirement this week after a five-year absence - had recovered from a thigh injury but admitted he was "not sure if he has got 90 minutes in him".

Should the 39-year-old play against United, it will be his first appearance against his former club since leaving in March 2018.

Both Milan and the Red Devils missed a handful of key players in the first leg, which ended 1-1, but the reverse fixture at the San Siro is set to be an explosive affair.

Paul Pogba, who has been sidelined for the past six weeks, was named in the travelling squad to Italy, along with Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and David de Gea. Only Anthony Martial and Juan Mata will miss out for United, while Milan are lifted by the return of Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

The hosts had a wobble on Sunday - their 1-0 defeat by Napoli was their fourth straight match without a home win, slipping nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan (65). However, the Rossoneri are still second and a top-four place looks within their capabilities. That would ensure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014, but they also want to win silverware this term - their last major title was the Serie A in 2010-11 - and Pioli yesterday stated that "we want to win".

United's trophy drought has not been as long - the 2017 League Cup and Europa League double was their last triumph - but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday that winning silverware this term is not necessarily a good indication of progress.

United sit second in the English top-flight standings - 14 points behind Manchester City, and the Norwegian feels domestic improvement shows where the club is at.

"Of course we are always looking to win trophies, but as we have said, sometimes a trophy can hide what else is happening at a club," he said. "It is the league position where you see if you are progressing really. In some Cup competitions you can be lucky or unlucky."

Tottenham travel to Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb holding a 2-0 advantage, while Arsenal host Greek outfit Olympiakos with a 3-1 lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

