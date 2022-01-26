Stadium stampede kills eight in Afcon match

YAOUNDE • At least eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside the Olembe Stadium ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match on Monday.

Crowds tried to enter through a southern gate in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde to watch the host nation play debutants Comoros in the last 16 when the stampede occurred.

"Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family," according to a preliminary Health Ministry report seen by Agence France-Presse.

The ministry said victims were "immediately transported" in ambulances, but "heavy road traffic slowed down the transport".

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd, the ministry added, although the infant was "immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital" and is in a "medically stable" condition.

Afcon organising committee spokesman Abel Mbengue told AFP: "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the continent's flagship competition, said it was "investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired".

In a statement online, the governing body said it had sent its secretary-general to "visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde".

Yesterday the CAF announced that the next match at the stadium - a quarter-final tie on Sunday - will now be played at Yaounde's Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium instead.

A semi-final on Feb 3 and the final on Feb 6 could also be moved unless local authorities can guarantee improved security.

"We want urgent steps to make sure it doesn't happen again and a report by Friday to explain what went wrong," CAF president Patrice Motsepe said.

Cameroon was meant to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. However, the event was relocated to Egypt in January that year over concerns that the country's stadiums were not prepared for the games.

The CAF cited delays in the construction of stadiums and infrastructure projects, as well as question marks over security.

Overcrowding at games in Africa has resulted in scores of deaths.

In 2015, thousands of supporters in the Egyptian capital Cairo attempted to enter a stadium to watch a game. Panic ensued as local police fired tear gas and birdshot to disperse the crowds, resulting in 19 deaths.

In April 2001, 43 people died in a stampede at Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium during a game between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Although the Olembe Stadium's capacity of 60,000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 per cent cap is raised to 80 per cent when Cameroon play.

Despite the tragedy, the game kicked off as usual, with the Indomitable Lions sealing their place in the last eight after a 2-1 win and setting up a quarter-final clash with Gambia on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE