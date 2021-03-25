Squad members can get more play time

LONDON • Just three years ago, Ollie Watkins was trying to emulate Harry Kane's fitness regime.

This week, they shared the same training pitch and the Aston Villa striker hopes to learn from the England captain after earning his maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad.

Watkins, who has long been an admirer of the Tottenham Hotspur hitman, has been rewarded for an impressive Premier League campaign in which he has scored 10 goals in 28 matches and could make his international debut in today's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Like Kane, Watkins worked his way up from the lower leagues. At Brentford he met England's strength and conditioning coach Ben Young and tapped on his knowledge.

"I was asking him about what Harry Kane's routine is and a few years later, I am here training with him," the 25-year-old said.

"It is a bit of a shock but enjoyable as well."

While Watkins acknowledged it would be difficult to dislodge Kane, who has scored 32 goals in 51 games for England, he could be the one leading the line against San Marino. Kane suffered minor ankle and knee injuries in recent weeks and may be rested ahead of Sunday's game in Albania and next week's clash against Poland.

The 27-year-old, who did not score for the Three Lions last year, is bidding to chase down Wayne Rooney's record total of 53 England goals.

Playing time against San Marino, Fifa's worst-ranked side at No. 210, at Wembley appears a tantalising prospect for England attackers. In the last six competitive meetings between the teams, England won all of them by an aggregate score of 37-1 and netting at least five goals in each.

England also have an impressive record in opening games of qualifying campaigns for major tournaments. In their previous seven, they have scored 24 goals without conceding.

For Watkins, any number of minutes in an England shirt would be welcomed.

"Everyone knows what (Kane's) capable of and there's a lot of other talented English strikers as well," he said. "It's always going to be hard to play for England, let alone take a position, but I'm just trying to be the best player I can be."

A number of other players will get the chance to impress the boss.

England and Everton No. 1 Jordan Pickford is absent this week due to a rib injury, handing Burnley's Nick Pope his long-awaited chance to prove himself in competitive games at international level.

Pope has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League shot-stopper, but his distribution has counted against him.

Dean Henderson could therefore emerge as Pickford's challenger. The 24-year-old has started Manchester United's last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Club teammate Luke Shaw could make his first international appearance since a Nations League match with Spain in September 2018, while Manchester City defender John Stones last represented his country in 2019 against Montenegro.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE