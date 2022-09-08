Squad depth key for United's goals

LONDON - English Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Arsenal begin as the leading contenders for this season's Europa League, although Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are eyeing back-to-back continental titles after claiming the inaugural Europa Conference League earlier in May.

It is a long road to this season's final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, with clubs facing a packed schedule in order to complete the group stage before the World Cup starts on Nov 20.

That means the likes of United and Arsenal will be relying on their squad depth to get them through while they try to maintain challenges in the Premier League.

United are likely to rotate their squad for the Europa League, especially as manager Erik ten Hag has played nearly the same 11 for their last four Premier League games.

All ended in wins but the Dutchman will consider resting players while giving others a chance.

He said: "For the players who aren't in the team, they can come in and maybe do better than the players who are in. I know that you need more than 11 players. We have a really good bench.

"Maybe I cannot keep them all happy, but everyone gets game time if they perform well - quite clear. We need everyone because we have a lot of games to cover."

The United boss added that regardless of who plays, the aim is still the same - to win every game.

"We want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously. That is the mentality Manchester United needs," he said.

United should not face too many obstacles in advancing from Group E up against Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and 21-time Cyprus champions Omonia Nicosia.

La Liga side Sociedad will travel to Old Trafford for their opening game on Thursday with a 36-year-old David Silva in tow but without Alexander Isak following his departure for Newcastle United.

Europa League winners in 2017 and runners-up in 2021, the Red Devils will not fear their other opponents, even if perennial Moldovan champions Sheriff beat Real Madrid last season.

Arsenal have landed in a "Champions League group" in the sense that all three opponents dropped out of the qualifying rounds of that competition.

But none of them will strike fear into Mikel Arteta's side, with Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven having lost to Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. They will also face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in Group A but start off away to FC Zurich on Thursday.

Roma are an intriguing prospect as they look to follow up their Conference League victory by winning a competition that Mourinho has got his hands on twice before, including with United in 2017.

They will face Spain's Real Betis, Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad and Finland's HJK Helsinki in Group C.

