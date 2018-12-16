Spurs win in late show

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela having his shot blocked by Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart during their English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London. Spurs had over 70 per cent possession but could not break down the resistance of visitors Burnley till one minute into stoppage time. Christian Eriksen, teed up by Harry Kane, sent the ball past Hart from close range for the winner.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
 

YESTERDAY

Huddersfield 0 Newcastle 1

Man City 3 Everton 1

Palace 1 Leicester 0

Tottenham 1 Burnley 0

Watford 3 Cardiff 2

Wolves 2 Bournemouth 0

Fulham v West Ham (Late kick-off)

TODAY

Brighton v Chelsea

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.30pm

Southampton v Arsenal

Ch103 & Ch228, 9.30pm

Liverpool v Man United

Ch102 & Ch227, 11.55pm

