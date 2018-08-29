Spurs' win a massive statement to rivals: Kane

LONDON • Let it be known, Tottenham Hotspur are firmly in the English Premier League title mix.

That was the assertion of Harry Kane, who claimed after Monday's 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford that Spurs have now delivered a "massive" statement to the rest of the league.

The England striker opened the scoring early in the second half before a double from Lucas Moura sealed the win as Spurs not only maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign, but also emphatically snapped a poor run of four successive losses in the league at United.

"It's massive, just what we needed," Kane said in an interview published on the club's website.

"We wanted to put a statement out there, coming to Old Trafford and winning 3-0 is a big, big result.

"We're trying to create our own history. We've not been a club who have been at the top of the league, so now we have to be up there. We've got that drive and hunger to take the club to the next level."

With their next league game against surprise joint-leaders Watford, who have also won their opening three games, Mauricio Pochettino's men again have the opportunity to demonstrate their title credentials.

Critics had earlier dismissed their chances after they became the first club not to have signed any player since the transfer window's inception in 2003.

The impressive manner of the win also came against the backdrop of skipper Hugo Lloris' drink-driving charge, which was levelled against him last Friday.

But Pochettino insisted he never considered stripping Lloris of the captaincy despite not condoning the French World Cup winner's actions.

The 31-year-old was arrested in London on Friday before being released on bail and will face a magistrates' court hearing on Sept 11.

But he showed no signs of his legal troubles after keeping a clean sheet for Spurs and Pochettino revealed that while there was no justification for his actions, Lloris would be keeping the armband.

"I never considered that," said the Argentinian when asked about the rumours that Lloris could be replaced as captain by Kane.

"I was in contact with him. Bad experience for him, he apologised (to) our fans, us, the club, he showed his regret and apologised (to) the country because the responsibility is massive.

"It is a massive lesson for everyone, he is punishing himself, he feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake.

"But, in the same way, it is out of character, we are going to support him, but we cannot justify (it)."

