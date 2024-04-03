Spurs' top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move into the top four when they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United after Brennan Johnson’s early strike was cancelled out by Kurt Zouma’s header in their Premier League clash on April 2.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs looked up for the battle from the start and went in front after five minutes through Johnson, who scored from close range when he connected with a low cross from Timo Werner following a slick counter-attack down the left.

West Ham were soon level with the ball going in off Kurt Zouma’s back a from a Jarrod Bowen corner in the 19th as the central defender rose amongst a crowd of players inside the six-yard box with the Spurs defence failing to snuff out the danger.

The hosts had a great chance to take the lead on the hour when Michail Antonio raced through having shrugged off Micky van de Ven but he shot tamely at goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The game became a stalemate with the draw leaving West Ham in seventh place in the standings. REUTERS