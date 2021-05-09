Spurs' top-4 odds slim after 3-1 loss

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur's slim hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four faded as goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo condemned them to a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United in a lively game yesterday.

Spurs stayed on 56 points from 35 games, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea before the Blues faced leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham's interim coach Ryan Mason, who suffered his first league defeat since taking over from Jose Mourinho last month, rued Harry Kane's goal being ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) check at 1-1.

"I've seen it back. My first look, second look and 10th look tell me that it's not offside," he said.

"At 1-1, it's a big moment. In my opinion, they got that one wrong."

Leeds dominated the first half and Dallas fired them into a 13th-minute lead when he swept a close-range rebound into the roof of the net, after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could only parry a mishit clearance by Sergio Reguilon.

Son Heung-min levelled in the 25th with a classy finish after Dele Alli put the South Korean through with a defence-splitting pass.

But Leeds were unfazed and Bamford restored their lead shortly before half-time. They launched a sweeping move down the left as Jack Harrison released Ezgjan Alioski and Bamford tapped in the defender's cutback.

Kane had another goal scrapped for offside after the break and shaved the crossbar with a free kick, as the visitors threw men forward before they were punished by a swift Leeds counter.

Raphinha raced down the left flank and squared a perfect pass across the penalty area to fellow substitute Rodrigo, who gave Lloris no chance with a clinical first-time shot in the 84th minute.

Leeds moved up to ninth on 50 points after going unbeaten at home against the Super League six, including City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told BBC Sport: "For a while now we hope to play on an equal term with an important opponent.

"The conclusion is linked to the enthusiasm of the players. The rebelliousness to try and look like the teams that are better than us."

REUTERS