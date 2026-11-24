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LONDON, Nov 24 - Tottenham Hotspur's highly-rated teenage midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett has signed a new contract with the north London side, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• The 18-year-old, who joined Spurs from hometown club Luton Town at under-10 level, marked his first league start with a goal and assist in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town

• The teenager also became Spurs' youngest league scorer since Wales great Gareth Bale

• An England Under-19 international, Williams-Barnett has emerged as one of the most promising of Spurs' academy graduates

• "Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch, but I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure," Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi said in a statement

• "The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve, and I know he will continue to work hard every day to be the best version of himself"

• Spurs did not disclose the length of the contract

• "This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start...," Williams-Barnett said

• "The club has trusted and believed in me, now I'm ready to repay that"

• Spurs are 10th in the league with 15 points from 11 matches and visit 18th-placed Sunderland on Sunday REUTERS