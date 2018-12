Willy Boly heading in the equaliser to begin Wolverhampton Wanderers' fightback in the 72nd minute of the English Premier League football match against Tottenham. The hosts' Harry Kane had scored his 13th goal of the season after 22 minutes with a left-footed rocket. Wolves completed the comeback through Raul Jimenez (83rd) and Helder Costa (87th) to end Spurs' winning run at five matches and trip up the second-placed team's title charge.