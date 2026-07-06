Spurs sign Tonali for a club-record £100 million

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 2, 2026 Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON, July 6 - Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United on Monday, as media reports said the move set a transfer record for Spurs with a deal worth up to £100 million ($133 million).

Tottenham paid an initial fee of £92.5 million for the Italy international, the reports added.

"The undisclosed transfer fee represents the second-largest fee ever received for a player in Newcastle United’s history," said Newcastle, who had sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £125 million last September.

The 26-year-old played a key role as Newcastle reached the Champions League round of 16 for the first time last season.

He joined Newcastle in 2023, helped them win the League Cup in 2025 and signed a contract extension until 2029.

"I'm very happy to be here (at Spurs). When I arrived at the club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs - there was only one," Tonali said in a statement.

Spurs, who finished 17th last season, have also signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United to bolster their midfield. REUTERS