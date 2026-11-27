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LONDON, Nov 27 - Tottenham Hotspur forward Savio will miss the busy Christmas Premier League fixture schedule after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury, manager Roberto De Zerbi said on Friday.

• Brazilian Savio made his first matchday squad appearance in six weeks in the 2-0 home win against Ipswich Town last weekend, coming off the bench in the 64th minute before being forced off with two minutes remaining

• De Zerbi confirmed during his pre-match press conference before Sunday's visit to Sunderland that the injury was a recurrence of the same hamstring issue, ruling Savio out over the festive period

• "It's a tough situation to accept. He's a good guy, he's suffering for these new injuries, but it's part of football," De Zerbi told reporters

• The manager declined to put an exact timeline on the 22-year-old's recovery, suggesting it could take between 50 and 80 days, but added that Savio will be crucial for the final stretch of the season REUTERS