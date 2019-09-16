Spurs rout Palace, new home has Becks drooling

LONDON • David Beckham was so blown away by Tottenham's "amazing" new stadium he told manager Mauricio Pochettino he wished he "could still play football and play now for Spurs".

In the stands for the first time since the ground opened to much fanfare in April, the former England captain was one of 60,000 to witness the Champions League finalists' 4-0 Premier League rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday, with all the goals coming before the break.

Son Heung-min's brace, an own goal from Patrick van Aanholt and Erik Lamela banished the memories of their last home game - a 1-0 shock loss to Newcastle - and left Beckham in awe of the surroundings and the team.

Revealing that he had caught up with him after the game, Pochettino told reporters: "He said, 'I wish I could play here and play for you!'

"It's only the beginning. We haven't played too many games here. For us, it's so important to make our stadium our home and start to feel comfortable.

"It's completely different to White Hart Lane and, of course, with time, we are going to feel at home and it's going to be difficult for opponents to beat us."

Admitting the European transfer window had "unsettled" his players, notably the speculation over the future of key midfielder Christian Eriksen, Pochettino claimed that, with its closure, Spurs were now ready "to fight for big things".

The Argentinian said: "The focus wasn't on the places we wanted it and it's not easy to perform that way. Of course, we have quality, enough to win games without focus, but when you are focused, it showed in that first half with the performance of the team - the intensity, the concentration... I am so happy to recover that feeling."

Palace had arrived with cause for confidence, boasting the best defensive record in the league, but they left north London with their tails firmly between their legs, and manager Roy Hodgson credited Son for tearing his team apart.

"I can't speak for Mauricio Pochettino, but if I had a player do what he did today, I would be really delighted," the former England manager said.

