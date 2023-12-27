Spurs' Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero will miss at least a month's action after he came off at halftime with a hamstring injury during their 2-1 weekend home victory over Everton, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

Argentine Romero's injury means Spurs are without their two best centre backs with Dutchman Micky van de Ven sidelined since early November and not expected to return until next month.

"No, no. He's no good. He's had a scan, so he'll be out for four or five weeks," Postecoglou said of Romero's absence ahead of Thursday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Everyone else got through it okay. There's a few sore bodies there but we've had a, sort of, easier training week, last few days anyway, but everyone else is okay."

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ashley Phillips are the other long-term absentees in the Tottenham squad. REUTERS