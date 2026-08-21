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Tottenham Hotspur reported to have agreed $130 million deal for Man City’s Savinho

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Savinho, who made 24 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last season, will be joining the Tottenham squad.

Savinho, who made 24 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last season, will be joining the Tottenham squad.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth £75 million (S$130 million) to sign Manchester City winger Savinho, British media reported on Aug 21.

The agreement was reported to include a further £10 million in add-ons and comes a year after Spurs’ unsuccessful attempt to sign the Brazil international.

Spurs and Manchester City did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported signing.

Savinho, who made 24 Premier League appearances for City last season, would be another major addition to the Tottenham squad after the arrivals of midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

British media also reported that Spurs remain in talks over a move for City’s Egypt forward Omar Marmoush. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.