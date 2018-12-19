Spurs ready for revenge mission against Arsenal: Lloris

LONDON • Hugo Lloris has warned Arsenal that Tottenham are determined to avenge their recent north London derby despair when the rivals clash again in the League Cup quarter-finals today.

Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to the Emirates Stadium just over two weeks after crashing to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of their bitter neighbours in the Premier League.

The fiery encounter featured a bust-up between players from both teams after Spurs' Eric Dier, who will miss the Cup tie after appendix surgery, enraged Arsenal with a provocative goal celebration.

Adding to the toxic mood around the clash, Unai Emery's players were not shy about taking to social media to brag about their victory, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno's Instagram post branded as "disrespectful" by Pochettino.

"Maybe it's a good thing that we lost the Premier League game a few weeks ago because it is more motivation for us," goalkeeper Lloris said. "There are no more bad feelings than when you get a defeat. It is another opportunity and we will try our best to go through.

"Every game that you lose it hurts. Arsenal are playing very well and are a difficult team to beat, but we have the quality to do it."

There is an expectation that both managers are likely to field under-strength teams to rest their key players ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule.

However, Lloris insisted Spurs, who have not won a trophy since 2008, needed to take all competitions seriously.

"It is important to take every competition seriously, whatever the competition is," the Frenchman added. "Of course, there is priority in the season, but it is a League Cup game and, if you go through, there is a semi-final and a good chance.

"And then it is a derby, so it is easier to prepare for because there's always excitement and enjoyment to play that type of game."

While that defeat at Arsenal remains Spurs' only blip in their last 11 games, the home side's 22-match unbeaten run ended on Sunday at Southampton, exposing the flaws in their rearguard.

Making the situation worse for Emery is a growing injury list concerning his defenders, with Hector Bellerin set for "some weeks" on the sidelines, while Rob Holding is ruled out for the season.

Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi are also injury doubts, and Emery has admitted his concern over his backline "conceding a lot more than we want to be doing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch202 & StarHub Ch112, tomorrow, 3.45am