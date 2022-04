Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte insists his team are "ready" for Champions League football and is confident they can get the necessary results in their final five English Premier League matches to qualify.

In a one-on-one interview with The Sunday Times at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on Friday, the Italian, 52, said: "Yes, I am confident. I didn't feel this in the past and I said that at one point of the season.